Chef charged for Emancipation Day gun attack on Constant Spring Road

The St Andrew North police have charged a man in connection with a gun attack on a group of people on Constant Spring Road in August 2022 that left two persons injured.

Thirty-four-year-old chef Mario Solomon, otherwise called 'Pig Skin', has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and wounding with intent with the use of a Firearm.

The shooting happened on Monday, August 01, 2022.

Solomon was apprehended on Friday, June 02, and was subsequently charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 11:50 on the night in question, Solomon was travelling in a motor truck with two other men, who opened gunfire at a group of people.

The police say two persons sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

The police were alerted and the injured men were taken to hospital, where they were treated.

Solomon and the other men escaped into the area.

An investigation was launched and Solomon was subsequently arrested and later charged.

