Dwight Fletcher | Anchors in the storms

The first anchor in a storm is the presence of God. During the storm Paul says, “… I urge you to keep up your courage, because not one of you will be lost; only the ship will be destroyed. 23 Last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me 24 and said, ‘Do not be afraid, Paul” Acts 27:22-24a (NIV).

During a crisis, God is closer than He seems. We may not see Him, but He sees us. We may think He’s a million miles away, but He’s watching us and is with us. God promises, “I will never fail you. I will never abandon you” Hebrews 13:5 (NLT). This promise is for Christians who have surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ. That was the fundamental difference between the unsaved sailors and Paul.

Repeatedly, the Bible tells us that wherever we are, God is there with us. We never go through anything by ourselves because God is always with us, and He’s the anchor we can fully trust. The second anchor in a crisis is expressed in Acts 27:24 (NIV), “Do not be afraid, Paul. You must stand trial before Caesar… .” God had told Paul, “I have a plan for your life. Right now, My plan is that you go to Rome. I have a purpose for your life that is greater than the temporary storm you are in.”

NO PERSON IS BORN BY ACCIDENT

Every Christian ought to have a sense of destiny. No person is born by accident. God has a plan and a purpose for our individual lives. We need to grasp our purpose and run with it. Sometimes, the reason our circumstances have so much power over us is because our lives are myopic and self-centred, and we have not grasped that our lives are bigger than just us.

Storms may come and go, but God has a purpose for our lives. Absolutely nothing can change God’s ultimate purpose for our lives, unless we choose to disobey Him. He will allow us to choose to reject His plan, but the Bible teaches that no outside person or circumstance can change God’s plan for our lives. God leaves that up to us. We can either accept or reject it, but external forces cannot alter God’s purpose for our lives. The purpose of God is greater than any situation or crisis that we will ever experience. God has a plan beyond the problems we face.

The third anchor that gives us confidence in crisis comes from Acts 27:25 (NIV) which states, “… I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me.” It encourages us to remember God’s promise. God always keeps His promises, He never fails. Storms can distract us, but God is always there and honours His Word. God who is more faithful than any earthly person.

Some persons may be going through a crisis right now. The problems seem overwhelming, and it seems as if you’re going to drown, but be assured that God is watching over you. The fact that you’re reading this right now is evidence that God is speaking to His children who are in crisis. It may be that all seems lost, you may feel like you’re drowning, but you’re going to make it because of the promise of God.

While we’re waiting for God to rescue us, we should pray. Share your feelings, fears, and that you trust Him. The storms of life will come and go. There’s a reason for it all, and you’re going to make it.