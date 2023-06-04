Suspected drowning at sea in Hanover

The Sandy Bay police in Hanover are probing a case of suspected drowning which occurred in the community on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified so far only as 'Punna', a cabinetmaker of Montpelier in Sandy Bay.

It is reported that the now-deceased and other men from the community went fishing at sea on several small boats.

It is further reported that while at sea, his boat overturned and he got pulled under the water.

An alarm was raised and a search was launched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Around 10:45 a.m., his body was found and removed from the water.

The scene was processed by the Sandy Bay police.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.