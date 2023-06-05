Bus conductor charged with burglary and larceny

A bus conductor was charged with burglary and larceny following an incident on East Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine on May 31.

He is 37-year-old Shane Heron of North Street, also in Old Harbour.

It is reported that about 3:20 a.m., Heron pried a window to a woman's house, entered and stole two cellular phones.

The woman was awakened by sounds inside her room, and saw Heron, who ran.

The woman went to the police station later that morning to make an official report, where she saw Heron, who was arrested for another breach.

She pointed him out to the police.

Heron was searched and the woman's cellular phones allegedly found on him.

He was subsequently arrested and charged after he gave a caution statement.

