JET demands update on Windalco's actions to fix issues linked to Rio Cobre pollution

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is pressing for updates on remedial actions by Windalco following last July's toxic spill from the company's effluent holding pond into the Rio Cobre in St Catherine.

In a media release on Monday, JET said it has learnt that the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has reinstated its notice of intention to suspend Windalco's environmental permits for its Ewarton operation.

The initial notice expired on May 31.

JET says it understands that the notice was extended because construction of the new effluent holding pond is still not finished, although it was scheduled to be completed by December 2022.

JET is now seeking answers regarding the status of NEPA's enforcement actions, including whether a new environmental performance bond has been posted to the relevant commercial bank by Windalco.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The environmental lobby group also notes that on March 30 NEPA advised that the restocking of the river was to be completed by May. It's demanding information on whether this has been done.

JET also wants to know whether the ecological assessment and the natural resources valuation of the Rio Cobre, announced by NEPA on March 30 has been completed.

In addition, it's seeking an update on the results of NEPA's tests following community reports in May of another pollution event in the Rio Cobre.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.