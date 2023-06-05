Justice Sykes to preside over Easter Term of Trelawny Circuit Court

The Easter Term of the Trelawny Circuit Court opened this morning.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes will be the presiding judge for the four-week period, set for June 5 to June 30.

One hundred and sixty one cases are listed for trial.

On the roster are 31 cases of possession of identity information; 27 cases of murder; and 20 cases of persons charged with sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

“With the Trelawny Parish Court closed it is a good opportunity to do something different. I refer to containerised court which I saw first in Guyana. It saves time and cuts down on the number of cases being tried," Justice Sykes said.

One hundred and fifteen cases are being traversed from the last Circuit Court.

- Leon Jackson

