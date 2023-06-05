Labour ministry confirms death of Jamaican farm worker

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has informed that a Jamaican worker died last month on a farm in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada.

The ministry said in a media release on Monday that the 32-year-old worker died on May 26. The ministry did not state his name.

It says an initial report from the Jamaican Liaison Service in Canada has confirmed that it received notification at approximately 7:25 a.m. that the first-time migrant worker had not awakened that morning.

Efforts at resuscitation by paramedics had reportedly been unsuccessful.

The ministry says a subsequent report confirmed that the coroner determined that the death was due to natural causes.

It says the Family Services Unit of the ministry has been providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased in Jamaica, and is making preparations to have the body repatriated to Jamaica.

