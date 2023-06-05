Man of unsound mind reportedly shot by police

A St Catherine man, who is said to be of unsound mind, has been hospitalised after he was reportedly shot and injured by a police party outside Linstead this afternoon.

According to reports, at about noon the cops approached the man who was armed with a machete at a location called Ochi Bus Stop.

He was ordered to drop the weapon, but he disobeyed and challenged the police, who shot him in the leg and arm.

He was taken to the Linstead Hospital where he was admitted.

The Independent Commission of Investigations and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau have launched a probe into the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

