Two firearms and ammunition seized by the St Andrew South Police
A team of officers assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division seized two prohibited weapons, including a 12-gauge shotgun, in two separate incidents during the last 24 hours.
In the first incident, at about 2:30 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation on Black Sea Drive, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11. An abandoned building was searched and one Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun was seen inside the building.
At about 5:10 p.m., the lawmen were on operation on Waltham Park Avenue, also in Kingston 11, and a SPCY-PTX-2 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was seized.
No one was arrested in relation to these seizures.
Investigation continues.
