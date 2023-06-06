Alleged gangster charged for fatal gun attack at bus park in Spanish Town

A St Catherine construction worker who is reportedly behind last month's gun attack at the bus park in Spanish Town, which left one man dead, was today charged with murder.

Daymione Shaw, otherwise called 'Yarro', 'Derron' and 'Ramos', of Salt Pond Road, St Catherine, was also charged with assault at common law.

The 29-year-old, who is believed to be aligned to the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang, was pointed out on an identification parade on Friday following his arrest on Monday, May 29.

He was nabbed following a series of operations carried out by the police from St Catherine in several hotspots in the parish.

The police say the JamaicaEye was instrumental in their investigation which led to Shaw's arrest.

The victim, 26-year-old Jermaine Richards, otherwise called 'Derby', of Spanish Town, was shot on May 27 but succumbed to his injuries on June 1 at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The police reported that about 5:30 p.m. on May 27, Richards was at the bus park when a man armed with a gun came up and opened fire.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was admitted for treatment before succumbing to his injuries.

The victim is also believed to have been aligned with the Clansman Gang.

He is said to be the brother of Donovan Richards who was freed in March at the Clansman One Don Gang trial.

Police investigators have reported that Richards was a casualty of the ongoing war between the two factions of the Clansman Gang over extortion money that is being collected at the Spanish Town bus park.

