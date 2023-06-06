Cecil Garden, St Catherine, tense following murder of alleged don

Residents of Cecil Garden in Spanish Town, St Catherine, are now on edge following the killing of a man in the community who is said to be a don for the Walks Road area.

The man, who the St Catherine North police are yet to officially identify, was shot and killed about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Residents say they heard loud explosions and, after the shooting subsided, the body of the deceased was seen lying on its back with gunshot wounds to the head.

The police were summoned and the scene was processed.

The police say the deceased is of dark complexion slim build and about 173 centimetres tall. He was clad in a white t-shirt, jeans pants and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When The Gleaner visited the area, residents were tight-lipped, however, one resident quietly mentioned that the deceased was the don of Walks Road and there are now growing fears that there will be reprisals.

"A whole heap a problem now, the place a go get hot now because dem go kill the don fi Walks Road," the resident whispered.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.