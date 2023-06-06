Hope Gardens marks 150th anniversary with commemorative stamp

Patron of the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, Lady Allen, unveiled a commemorative stamp series recognising the 150th anniversary of the gardens at a function held at the Pavilion Gardens, Hope Gardens, on Monday, May 29.

In attendance were Franklin Witter, minister of state in the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Mining; Deputy Postmaster General, Corporate Base Operations, Carey Gordon; and Michael McAnuff Jones, director, Nature Preservation Foundation, among other specially invited guests.

“I am deeply moved by the significance of this occasion, the unveiling of the 150th anniversary commemorative stamp, in collaboration with Jamaica Post, which symbolises not only the rich history and natural beauty of the gardens. These commemorative stamps serve as a timeless tribute to the remarkable achievements, the boundless love, the boundless hope and the profound impact the Hope Royal Botanic Gardens has had on our lives,” Lady Allen said.