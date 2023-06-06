‘Represent yourself and nobody else’

Contestants vying to wear the crown and title of Miss Westmoreland Festival Queen 2023 are being urged to refrain from comparing themselves to others.

That advice has come from Katrina Grant-D’Aguilar, the 2008 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen who took the country by storm in category five-style when she won two sectional prizes, that of Most Congenial and Best Performance for her Strength of a Woman monologue before taking the crown.

“There is nobody else like you, do not compare yourself with anybody else. You are individually and collectively beautiful and talented, and the world is a better place with you in it,” Grant D’Aguilar said to the contestants in an impromptu motivational speech.

The 2008 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen said: “What you bring to the table is very important as this competition unearths talents, therefore, do not just seek to take a crown from this competition, take lessons; they will become blessings in your life’s journey,” Grant D’Aguilar explained at the recent sashing ceremony, held at Coco La Palms Resort in Negril.

Reflecting on her Best Performance back then, she encouraged the contestants to choose a talent piece that will bring out their true potential and will serve as a guide for their continued development.

“Choose your talent piece wisely. Everybody is not a drama queen or a singer,” she insisted. “Select something that connects with you, and ensure that when you go out there, you represent yourself.”

“Ensure that when you show up, you introduce yourself from the heart and that you are passionate about it,” added.

A.F