Shooting at bus park in Spanish Town, men detained

Commuters at the bus park in Spanish Town, St Catherine had to take cover as gunshots rang out this afternoon.

Loud explosions were heard in a section of the busy transport centre, which sent people scampering.

Cops who were in the area responded quickly, apprehending five men who were seen running away from the bus park in the direction of March Pen.

The security forces have heightened patrols in the areas surrounding the bus park.

