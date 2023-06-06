Taxi operator charged for MoBay double murder

The police have charged a man in relation to a double murder in Montego Bay, St James last month.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder is 25-year-old taxi operator Renaldo Linton, otherwise called 'Short Boss', of Pitfour, Retirement in the parish.

Linton is charged for the murder of 31-year-old Ramone McFarlane, otherwise called 'Brown Man', of Industry district and 27-year-old Iyahdeh Gooden, otherwise called 'Siva', of Estuary Scheme, both in St James.

The Barnett Street police report that about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, McFarlane and Gooden were travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car and on reaching the intersection of Harbour Street and Union Street, they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who opened gunfire hitting them.

Lawmen on duty in the area heard the explosions and went to investigate.

On their arrival, two men were seen fleeing the scene.

The police gave chase and was able to apprehend Linton.

The wounded men were transported to the hospital where both men were pronounced dead.

An investigation commenced and Linton was charged on Saturday, June 03 following consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Another man was also taken into custody, however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police are asking two men who are suspected to be a part of the shooting to report to them immediately.

They are known as 'Mojo' and 'Keno' both of Pitfour, Granville in St James.

