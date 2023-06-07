Authorities raid MoBay church compound

A joint military team has taken into custody several women and children following a raid of the controversial Bayith Yahweh complex in Paradise, Montego Bay, St James.

The search of the premises commenced about 5 o'clock Wednesday morning.

It was led by officers from the Area One headquarters, the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse and the Jamaica Fire Department.

More soon.

