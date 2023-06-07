Children taken from religious compound temporarily placed in state care

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has disclosed that 23 children taken from the Bayith Yahweh compound in Paradise, Montego Bay in St James are now in the care of the state.

The CPFSA informed that it visited the compound of the religious group, also known as Qahal Yahweh, on Wednesday following reports concerning children that were being housed at the premises.

It said the children were brought before the court and deemed to be in need of care and protection.

They are to return to court on July 5.

The CPFSA added that the minors, ages one to 17 years, are being temporarily accommodated at a safe location and will be provided the necessary intervention.

“The CPFSA is mandated to provide care and protection for children at risk or otherwise deemed to be in need of care and protection in Jamaica in keeping with the CCPA (Child Care and Protection Act)," CPFSA's Acting CEO, Michelle McIntosh Harvey stated.

"Our officers are still on the ground ensuring that the children's needs are met at the highest level,” she added.

McIntosh Harvey is imploring all Jamaicans to view child protection as their business, as children are vulnerable and depend on adults to love, protect and nurture them.

Persons can report known or suspected cases to 211.

Child abuse reports may also be made through WhatsApp or text at 876-878-2882, e-mailing report@childprotection.gov.jm or visiting any CPFSA parish office.

