CVSS to strengthen civil society organisations through workshops

The Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) will be hosting a series of workshops to strengthen Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), improve their ability to deliver outputs that contribute to national development plans and increase their ability to represent marginalised groups so they can impact policy at the national level.

Ann Marie Kirlew, programme manager at CVSS, outlined in a release that: “Civil Society Organisations have positively impacted Jamaicans through numerous types of programmes and interventions for which they seek funding from local and international donors. However, some CSOs are less able to demonstrate effectively that their social interventions align with the goals they intend to achieve, that the linkages are plausible and that the money budgeted and spent is justified. These monitoring, learning and evaluation workshops will help increase CSO’s ability to utilise data, monitor, evaluate and communicate their programme effectiveness.” The first set of workshops will be held on June 8 and 15.

Zahra Miller, monitoring and evaluation expert, will conduct the workshops in person at the National Volunteer Centre at 2D Camp Road, Kingston 4.

The June 8 workshop will be done in modules with the first model focusing on ‘Hacks to becoming a learning organisation’ where participants will be exposed to what it takes to be imitated, anxious or stressed about key performance indicators (KPI) and learn practical approach(es) to recalibrate learning to become data driven.

Model Two will look at ‘Managing results, not activities’ and will help participants to understand results-based management and how it differs from typical management. Participants will learn how to showcase their results through storytelling with data visualisation.

The workshops are being supported by funding from the Caribbean (NGO) Policy Development Centre (CPDC) which awarded the Council of Voluntary Social Services grant funding in February 2023 towards Enhancing CARIFORUM’s Civil Society Capacity to participate in national and regional development programming and policymaking.

The workshops will be at no cost. Interested persons or CSOs can register for the workshop by contacting the CVSS at 876-906-0065 or by email at projects@cvssja.org.