Deliveryman killed in daylight attack in Portmore

The Greater Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) is probing the daring murder of a deliveryman on Tuesday afternoon in Portmore Park, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Oshane McLean of Dreamland Drive, Portmore.

It is reported that about noon, McLean was delivering furniture in the community when a grey motor car drove up.

A lone gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire, hitting him.

The police were summoned and McLean was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.