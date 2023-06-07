Deliveryman killed in daylight attack in Portmore
The Greater Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) is probing the daring murder of a deliveryman on Tuesday afternoon in Portmore Park, St Catherine.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Oshane McLean of Dreamland Drive, Portmore.
It is reported that about noon, McLean was delivering furniture in the community when a grey motor car drove up.
A lone gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire, hitting him.
The police were summoned and McLean was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Andre Williams
