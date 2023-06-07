Flight attendant held for alleged cocaine smuggling at Sangster airport

A 47-year-old American flight attendant has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

She is being held for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman was in the process of boarding a flight that was destined for New York when security checks were conducted on her luggage.

They say during a search one and a half kilogramme of cocaine was found in her possession.

According to the police, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of approximately $14.5 million.

She was subsequently taken into custody.

Investigation continues.

