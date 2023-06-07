Gun seized in Portland traffic stop

The police in Portland today seized an illegal gun during a traffic stop along the main road in Hectors River in Manchioneal.

The driver fled the scene.

Reports from the Manchioneal police are that about 4:20 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when a motorist was signalled to stop.

The police say he stopped the vehicle and ran.

While running, he tossed a box and escaped, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They say it was retrieved, searched and a nine millimetre Ruger pistol with a magazine containing 29 rounds of ammunition was seen inside the box.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.