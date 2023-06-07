Gunman fatally shot after man abducted, robbed and killed in Portmore

A man was fatally shot and his body dumped into mangroves along the main road in Hellshire, Portmore, St Catherine after being abducted from his home and robbed.

His girlfriend was also abducted and robbed, however, she managed to escape unhurt after her boyfriend was killed.

The armed robbers engaged the police in a shootout, which resulted in the death of one of the gunmen.

A search has been launched to apprehend his crony.

The police report that the couple was at their home in Gregory Park in Portmore when they were forced from the dwelling by gunmen, who drove them to Kingston.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were forced to withdraw a total of $100,000 from their ATM cards and then taken back to Portmore.

They were transported to the Hellshire area where the man was shot and killed and his body thrown into mangroves.

The woman escaped.

A special police operations team tracked the gunmen to the area and a firefight ensued.

One of the men was shot, while the other escaped into bushes.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security forces have heightened their presence in the area.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.