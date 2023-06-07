Holness heading to Bahamas for meetings with Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to depart Jamaica today for Nassau, Bahamas, where he will participate in the United States-Caribbean Leaders meeting.

The two-day event will see CARICOM leaders and other key delegates meeting with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

Holness is set to return to the island on Friday.

During the period, the Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.