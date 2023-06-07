Man arrested in Ocho Rios over burglary at church

The police in St Ann this morning arrested a man after he broke into a church and attempted to steal equipment.

He is expected to be charged.

It is reported that the man entered the church, which is located at Pointe Plaza in Ocho Rios, through a rear window and proceeded to help himself to food in a refrigerator.

It is further reported that he then took up equipment and attempted to place then through the window but was stopped in his tracks by passers-by who raised an alarm.

The police came to the scene and the man was discovered locked inside a bathroom.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

Residents claim that the man is a serial burglar and expressed relief over his arrest.

- Carl Gilchrist

