Man wanted for murder in New York arrested at home in Portmore

An alleged drug dealer who is wanted in the United States in connection with a 2002 murder of a rival drug dealer was nabbed early this morning.

The 41-year-old fugitive, Kenroy Hardie, otherwise called 'Sharkie', is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court tomorrow for an extradition hearing.

Hardie reportedly fled the US in 2006 and was in Jamaica operating as a taxi driver.

He was captured today during an early morning snap raid carried out by a team from the St Catherine South Division and Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension Team at his home in the community of Portsmouth in Portmore, St Catherine.

An investigation by the New York City Police Department alleged that Hardie was part of a drug crew that planned and executed the shooting death of Altari Felton on March 27, 2002, in New York.

A warrant for his arrest for murder was issued by the United States District Court of New York last July.

