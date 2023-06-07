McKenzie saddened at sudden death of Seaforth division councillor

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has expressed shock and grief at the unexpected death of Councillor for the Seaforth division in St Thomas Joan Spencer.

Spencer died at her home on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am totally shocked and devastated. This is a thunderbolt out of nowhere. I know that Councillor Spencer was not feeling well recently, and had spent the last few days in hospital. She was discharged from the hospital this afternoon (Tuesday) and had returned home. Shortly after that, she felt unwell and suddenly passed away there," he said in a media release.

McKenzie described Spencer as dependable, noting that she had the best attendance rate at meetings of the municipal corporation.

“Joan Spencer was no ordinary Councillor...She gave 25 years of unbroken service to the people of the Seaforth division, having first been victorious in the Local Government elections of 1998," McKenzie stated.

"In 2003, we were both called to higher parochial service as mayors of our then parish councils, and she served as mayor of Morant Bay until 2007. Councillor Spencer is now part of an unwelcome history. She is the second Jamaica Labour Party Councillor to have died within a year, as well as the second former Mayor of Morant Bay to have passed on, following the death of former Mayor Lenworth Rawle in October last year," he added.

