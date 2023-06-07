Policeman accused of robbery outside police station in St Thomas gets $1 million bail

Police Corporal Glenville Henry, who is accused of robbing a woman of $937,000 in front of the Cedar Valley Police Station in St Thomas in April, has been granted $1 million bail with sureties.

Bail was offered when he appeared before the Yallahs Parish Court in St Thomas on Tuesday.

Strict conditions were attached to the bail including a curfew order.

Marshalick Thomas, who is charged jointly with Henry, was further remanded.

They are to return to court on July 16.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The allegations are that the complainant was in front of the police station when a white motor car drove up.

The passenger, who was armed with a firearm, came out of the car, grabbed the complainant's bag, and ran back into the car, which sped off.

A report was made at the police station and messages were sent to Henry, who was stationed at the Cedar Valley Police Station, and policemen at the Landewey Police Station Police Station that the robbers were headed in the direction of Llandewey.

Henry was seen standing near a motor car which allegedly fit the description of the getaway vehicle.

When questioned by detectives, Henry allegedly made a call that led to the discovery of a large sum of money and a firearm at the home of his co-accused.

Attorney-at-law Hensley Williams, in applying for bail for Henry, told the judge that his client should not have been arrested, arguing that “the arrested officer ought to be the arresting officer in the case.”

Williams explained Henry received information through his intelligence network which led to the recovery of the money and a firearm.

The men are facing charges of robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and possession of criminal property.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.