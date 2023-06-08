Andre Haughton named to Opposition shadow cabinet

The People's National Party (PNP) has announced the appointment of Dr Andre Haughton to the Opposition shadow cabinet.

Haughton, who is the party's caretaker for West Central St James, has been named Opposition spokesman on commerce, technology and innovation.

The appointment follows the resignation in April of Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western Hugh Graham from the shadow cabinet.

In a media release on Thursday, the PNP said Haughton will play a pivotal role in shaping policies that drive economic growth and foster innovation in Jamaica.

Haughton previously served as spokesman on planning and development under the leadership of former PNP president Dr Peter Phillips.

