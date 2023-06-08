Construction worker denied bail after girlfriend’s murder

A St Andrew construction worker who reportedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, following an argument over his refusal to provide money for his child with another woman, was on Tuesday denied bail in the Home Circuit Court.

Kevin Seymour, 44, of Golden Spring in St Andrew, was arrested and charged for the May 2020 murder of Nadine Williamson, 30, domestic helper of Irish Town in St Andrew.

The woman received one stab to her neck and multiple blows to her head, which caused her death.

Williamson’s four-year-old son had discovered her lifeless body in a pool of blood in her bed when he went to give her the phone to answer a call on the fateful morning.

The prosecutor, in outlining the grisly details on Tuesday, said that a day before her death, a relative had seen her and the defendant arguing over his refusal to give money to his child’s mother (not Williamson).

“No Kev dis caa wok, you affi go home,” Williamson reportedly told Seymour, before asking him to return to his home and promising that she would visit him.

The following day, at 7:45 a.m., Williamson’s body was found in her home alongside a steel pipe and green-handle knife, both covered in blood.

Seymour was seen that morning, but reportedly contacted the deceased’s mother in the night, stating “Mummy, a me dweet.” That phone call was reportedly recorded by a third party.

The defendant was arrested 15 days after the incident when he surrendered to the police in the company of a pastor and justice of the peace.

Seymour told the police that he wanted to give a confession to a crime, and a caution statement was recorded. He also did a question-and-answer session.

In the caution statement, Seymour reportedly admitted that he had an argument with Williamson over money he gave to his child’s mother. He claimed Williamson called his child’s mother and gave her a figure that was less than what he gave and it caused an argument.

Seymour further claimed that he and his girlfriend had a fight in the night and he used something to hit her, and that he got scared and left because she had killed her former boyfriend and he did not want a crowd to descend on the scene and attack him.

The court was told, however, that there is no record of Williamson killing a previous partner.

However, he claimed she was still breathing and was moving when he left.

Additionally, the defendant, in his caution statement, said that after he hit Williamson with the pipe, they started wrestling and he saw blood spraying and realised that she was stabbed.

Seymour admitted that he hit the woman twice in her head.

Lawyer absent

Seymour’s lawyer, Charles Williams, was a no-show at the bail hearing, but Justice Leighton Pusey said the law allows for him to hear the application, regardless. The judge, however, said that he would refrain from questioning the defendant as he would not want him to say anything that may affect his defence.

The prosecutor then submitted that the Crown was opposing bail on the basis of the strength of its case, and the belief that the defendant would abscond if released. The prosecutor further pointed out that, based on Williamson’s injuries, six in total, what happened was more than a mutual fight, as she had multiple fractures.

“The accused also confessed twice, I would say three times,” the prosecutor added.

The judge, after listening to the application, accepted the Crown’s reasons and refused bail, noting that he was not a fit and proper candidate for bail.

Pusey noted that, on the Crown’s case, Seymour had confessed and, although he had surrendered, it took 15 days.

“I think the circumstances of this case make it highly unlikely that you will get bail before trial,” he added.

The defendant was subsequently remanded for a case management hearing on October 23.

The judge further told Seymour that it would not be the best use of the court’s time to schedule another date for his lawyer to be present for the hearing, which is not going to be successful.

He, however, advised the defendant to consult with his lawyer to plea early if the allegations are true, so that he can take advantage of the opportunity to obtain a reduced sentence.

