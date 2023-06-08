Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite sharing environmental awareness with schools

Discovery Bauxite Partners in St Ann participated in World Environment Day activities on June 5 with 25 employees visiting seven primary schools in the company’s operating area to share the values of environment protection by planting trees and launching a plastic bottle collection drive competition among the schools. Discovery Bauxite’s Human Resource Generalist Julaine Williams (right) presents an incentive prize to fourth grade student at Discovery Bay All-Age School Latoya Sloaney for her correct answers to an environment quiz.