Thu | Jun 8, 2023

Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite sharing environmental awareness with schools

Published:Thursday | June 8, 2023 | 12:19 AM
Contributed
Discovery Bauxite Partners in St Ann participated in World Environment Day activities on June 5 with 25 employees visiting seven primary schools in the company’s operating area to share the values of environment protection by planting trees and launching a plastic bottle collection drive competition among the schools. Discovery Bauxite’s Human Resource Generalist Julaine Williams (right) presents an incentive prize to fourth grade student at Discovery Bay All-Age School Latoya Sloaney for her correct answers to an environment quiz.