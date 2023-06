Students from Beulah All-Age & Infant School in Clarendon celebrate their victory against eight other primary and preparatory schools at the FIRST Lego League piloted by FIRST Tech Challenge Jamaica recently at The University of the West Indies, Mona. The event, which seeks to stimulate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in early learning through robotic designs, was supported by the NCB Foundation to the tune of $3 million.