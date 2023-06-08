Corporate Hands | SLB spruces up Port Royal Primary and Infant on Labour Day

The Student Loan Bureau’s (SLB) Corporate Social Responsibility team decided to take what could have been a dreary task up a notch by painting a mural at Port Royal Primary and Infant School on Labour Day. ‘Leave Your Mark on the World’ was a most-appropriate theme for the main mural. Nuff respect to the talented school caretaker and artist in his own right, Ushneil Doyley (second left), who painted the murals and brought this Labour Day project from concept to fruition. He poses with teachers of the school and members of the SLB team.