Heavy rainfall causing significant damage to farms in South St Elizabeth and South Manchester

Heavy rainfall has led to substantial damage to farms and road networks in South St Elizabeth and South Manchester, says the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

The ministry says it has swiftly taken action by dispatching assessment teams from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to conduct thorough assessments across both parishes. The teams will evaluate the extent of the damage and identify the immediate needs of affected farmers and communities.

"A number of farmers have suffered losses especially to crops like tomato, melon, escallion in the Duff House, Comma Pen, Bull Savannah, Ballards Valley areas,” noted Minister of Agriculture, Floyd Green.

“I expect that I will be able to have a preliminary assessment on Monday, but the farmers can rest assured that we will ensure that they are able to get back on their feet.”

He continued, “The ministry understands the challenges and concerns faced by farmers who have experienced losses. The well-being and support of our farmers are of utmost importance to us. We urge all farmers to continue to take proactive measures to lessen the impact on their farms and mitigate potential damages.

“We want to assure all affected farmers that once the assessments are complete, we will work diligently to provide the necessary support and assistance to aid in their recovery and rehabilitation efforts.”

Farmers in need of support are encouraged to contact their local RADA offices.

