Holmwood Technical High to get $184-million classroom block

A new classroom block is to be constructed at Holmwood Technical High School in Christiana, Manchester.

This follows Cabinet's approval of a $184-million contract to C&D Construction and Engineering Limited for the undertaking.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

The infrastructure expansion will provide additional space to enhance learning at the co-educational institution.

Holmwood Technical High School was established as the first Practical Training Centre on March 2, 1936. It was converted to a Technical High School in 1961.

- JIS News

