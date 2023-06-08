Insurance needed for market vendors - Spanish Town mayor

Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation Norman Scott is highlighting the need for insurance for market vendors following the recent fires in the parish.

Twenty stalls were gutted during a suspected arson at the Linstead Market on June 1.

However, the Spanish Town mayor told the Corporation's monthly meeting on Thursday that only one of the vendors was registered.

"Only one registered vendor was among the 20 vendors directly affected by the fire in the Linstead Market and we will be assisting her with the $30,000 setback that she suffered," Scott said.

He said the Corporation will also assist the other 19 vendors.

"We are going to continue dialogue with the Ministry of Social Security to get help for those affected," he said.

While commending the vendors for its determination to survive, he said more is needed.

"There needs to [be] proper arrangements where insurance of vendors is concerned to enable them to rebound," Scott said.

- Rasbert Turner

