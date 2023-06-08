Jamaicans urged to make use of TVET training

THERE IS a call for Jamaicans to leverage technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a powerful tool for social mobility and national development.

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams, who made the call at the recent WorldSkills National and Junior Skills Competition at the National Arena in St Andrew, said the training programmes align with the “demands of the industry, enabling us to produce a highly skilled workforce that can meet the evolving needs of our economy”.

“We must enhance the status and perception of TVET in our society, emphasising its importance and the promising career opportunities it offers. Furthermore, we must strengthen the partnership between industry and education, fostering a seamless transition from the classroom to the workplace,” she noted.

Williams said the theme for the three-day event, ‘Future-Proofing The Economy Through TVET’, emphasises the focus on vocational education and training in addressing the challenges and opportunities for the future.

“As we navigate the complex and rapidly evolving global landscape, it is imperative that we equip our young people with the skills and knowledge that will enable them to thrive in the future,” she added.

Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Taneisha Ingleton, in her remarks, noted that TVET is quipping individuals with the practical skills necessary in a rapidly changing job market.

She said that all the agency’s training programmes are aligned with industry needs.

“We are demonstrating that industry is with us. Together, we can future-proof our economy, we can build a skilled workforce, and we can ensure a prosperous and inclusive society,” Dr Ingleton said.

WorldSkills National Skills and Junior Skills Competition showcased the skills of young people in areas such as creative arts and fashion, manufacturing and engineering technology, building construction services, robotics and information and communications technology, tourism manufacturing services, culinary arts, among others.

The competition is the HEART/NSTA Trust’s premier event to expose and equip young people with the necessary skills to further their education, pursue business opportunities, or advance their careers.