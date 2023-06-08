Kingston men charged for St Mary vendor's murder

Two Kingston men have been charged for the May 13 murder of 39-year-old vendor Shelton Watson, on Main Street in Highgate, St Mary.

They are 30-year-old vendor, Dushane Gentles, of Q Lane, Kingston 13, and 37-year-old Rohan Gordon, otherwise called 'Rugu', a truck driver of Lincoln Crescent, Kingston.

They have been charged with murder, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says about 3:20 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, Watson and another man were seen lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where Watson succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The other man was treated and released.

Gentles and Gordon were arrested on Tuesday and subsequently charged.

