Man found guilty of killing patron in bar fight

Forty-year-old Mark Brown, who stabbed a man to death six years ago, was today found guilty of murder.

He was remanded and is to be sentenced on July 28.

The crown led evidence that in 2017, Brown and Clive Spencer, a 34-year-old labourer of Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine, were at a bar in the area when they got into a dispute.

Brown reportedly stabbed Spencer in the abdomen and walked away.

Spencer was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation was launched that resulted in Brown's arrest and charge.

Justice Bertram Morrison presided over the case at the St Catherine Circuit Court.

- Rasbert Turner

