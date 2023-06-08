NCU trains organisations in STOP the Bleed skills

NORTHERN CARIBBEAN University (NCU) continues its mission to save the lives of many Jamaicans by training an army of volunteers in basic bleeding control (B-CON) techniques. Bleeding is the number one cause of death in most traffic accidents and medical emergencies.

Since the launch on January 5, 2022, NCU has been officially recognised by the United States-based ‘Stop the Bleed’ Coalition as an educational licensee. NCU joins six US universities and colleges and is the only institution in Jamaica and, by extension, the Caribbean licensed as a Stop the Bleed educator.

The university delivered STOP the Bleed training for employees of several organisations during May which is recognised as National Stop the Bleed Month in the US. The first one was held at the St Ann’s Bay office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) on May 3. MLSS employees were trained in individual one-hour sessions and received their official certificates afterwards that proved they were qualified in bleeding control (BCON) techniques.

To date, three organisations have participated in these sessions – the St Ann Postal Services, St Ann’s Bay MLSS, and personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Other organisations that have shown interest in the training include the Manchester Police Station, the Manchester Fire Brigade, the Transport Authority, and the Firearm Licensing Authority of Jamaica.

Oratio Alexander Stewart, a police officer stationed at the Newport Police Station in Manchester, is one member of the public who has completed the training and has since been able to put the skills learnt to practice. Stewart recounted his real-life experience treating a deep cut on his son shortly after he had attended the training session.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Although he was the only officer from his station to receive the training, Stewart indicated that others have made plans to attend other training sessions.

The police officer was grateful for the opportunity and plans to use the training he acquired “to help others by passing on the knowledge or even save a life”.

Prior to training other organisations, NCU had carried out its Phase 1 training as a part of the CSR Project in the four conferences of Seventh-day Adventists in Jamaica – West Jamaica Conference, North Jamaica Conference, Northeast Jamaica Conference, and East Jamaica Conference, during the period April 10-May 5.

Dr Caroline ‘Nikki’ McLean, a STOP the Bleed instructor and NCU professor, has indicated that the main aim of the campaign is to “train as many Jamaicans as possible”.

Bleeding is the number one cause of death in most traffic accidents and medical emergencies. A person who is bleeding severely can bleed to death in as little as five minutes, which is why it is important to learn bleeding control techniques that can help in such emergency situations.

STOP the Bleed is one of the largest public health campaigns in the United States and has trained over 2.6 million individuals. With the organisation’s goal to train 200 million people, NCU continues to do its part in making that goal a reality.