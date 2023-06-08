Portmore taxi operator wanted for murder in the US remanded

The St Catherine fugitive who is wanted for murder in the United States and had been hiding in Jamaica since 2006 was today remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Kenroy 'Sharkie' Hardie will return to court on June 15.

The 41-year-old alleged drug dealer is accused of being involved in the murder of a rival drug dealer in March 2002.

When Hardie made his first appearance in court for his extradition hearing today, lawyer Chadwick Berry informed the court that the fugitive's attorney, Christopher Townsend, was requesting another date in order to take instructions from his client. Hence the matter was postponed.

Hardie reportedly fled the US in 2006 and was in Jamaica working as a taxi driver.

He was arrested early Wednesday morning during a snap raid carried out by a team from the St Catherine South Division and Jamaican Fugitive Apprehension Team at his home in the community of Portsmouth in Portmore, St Catherine.

An investigation by the New York City Police Department alleged that Hardie was part of a drug crew that planned and executed the shooting death of Altari Felton on March 27, 2002, in New York.

A warrant for his arrest for murder was issued by the United States District Court of New York last July.

- Tanesha Mundle

