Rifle association suspends activities at Mountain View range

The Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) has suspended all activities at its Mountain View Avenue range in St Andrew following the revocation of the dealer's licence of its president, Major John Nelson.

“Please note that a cease-fire is now in effect at the Jamaica Rifle Association until further advised,” the JRA's management committee said in an advisory to its members on Wednesday.

The Gleaner reported yesterday that Nelson could face several charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, after an investigation concluded that he was in possession of a high-powered rifle without a permit.

Nelson is also facing possible gun trafficking and diversion charges, highly-placed sources at the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), which conducted the probe, said.

The investigation was triggered after it was discovered that a 7.62 rifle, one of nine firearms permitted into the island for a shooting competition in October, was left behind.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The firearms were brought in by Canadians participating in the competition on the condition that they were taken back out of the island after the event.

Nelson's dealer's licence was reportedly revoked after the investigation revealed that he “attempted to apply for a permit for the benefit of a third party”. The matter has been referred to the police who will determine if he is to be charged.

The revocation means he would no longer be authorised to buy or sell firearms or ammunition.

The Gleaner was told that the dealer's possession of the 7.62 rifle constituted a breach of the 2022 Firearms Act and that the high-powered weapon is highly restricted by the FLA.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.