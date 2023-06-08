Shift system to come to an end at Bridgeport High

Spirits were high at Bridgeport High School in St Catherine yesterday, following a stakeholder meeting for the construction of a new block at the school; which is slated to begin construction in a few days. Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Youth, overall project lead the National Education Trust (NET), Bridgeport High School, and members of the board were on hand to witness the historic moment.

The J$235-million project is expected to last 10 months, boasting 11 classrooms, two science laboratories, one home economis workshop, and bathroom facilities for students and faculty members. Once completed, the building will bring an end to the shift system at the school and allow the almost 1,700 student population to enjoy classes together.

The investment was welcomed by Principal Beverley Harris, who was excited to see the massive undertaking now coming to life.

“We are superlated to have the kick-off because we know that things are ready for the construction of our three-storey building. We are grateful to all of our stakeholders for helping us to usher in a new era in our school’s history that will undoubtedly positively impact the way our children learn.”

Sharing the sentiment of the principal was Sophia Forbes-Hall, regional director, Ministry of Education and Youth, Region 6, who added: “We are extremely happy to be celebrating the start of the project at Bridgeport High School and are looking forward to having the school removed from the shift system.”

The construction is part of a larger undertaking by the Ministry of Education and Youth and is spearheaded by the National Education Trust to end the shift system in Jamaica and improve learning outcomes for students.