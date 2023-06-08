Two shot, one fatally, in Stony Hill

The police are now at the scene of a murder and shooting at a house on Boone Hall Road in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

Reports are that residents heard loud explosions about 3:30 pm and summoned the police.

The Gleaner understands that the body of a male is inside the house.

The injured person, a woman, was taken to hospital where she is reportedly being treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

A strong military and police presence is now in the community.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

