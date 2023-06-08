Two shot, one fatally, in Stony Hill
Published:Thursday | June 8, 2023 | 5:36 PM
The police are now at the scene of a murder and shooting at a house on Boone Hall Road in Stony Hill, St Andrew.
Reports are that residents heard loud explosions about 3:30 pm and summoned the police.
The Gleaner understands that the body of a male is inside the house.
The injured person, a woman, was taken to hospital where she is reportedly being treated for a gunshot wound to the head.
A strong military and police presence is now in the community.
More information to come.- Andre Williams
