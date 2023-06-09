Detectives gathering evidence at Braeton Primary following 8-y-o's abduction

Detectives from the St Catherine South police division are now carrying out investigations at Braeton Primary and Infant School in the parish after an eight-year-old girl was abducted and left for dead on Thursday in St Andrew.

The child was taken from school, her throat was slashed and she was thrown from a vehicle in Vineyard Town in St Andrew.

During a visit to the school this morning, media were barred from entry given that the detectives were conducting their investigation. Parents were also called to get their children from the school's compound.

Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, who heads the division, was present at the scene and also had to undergo a process with security before he was allowed entry into the school.

-Ainsworth Morris

