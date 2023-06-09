Flow, UNICEF renew memorandum of understanding to support youth

Communications and entertainment provider Flow has renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UNICEF which provides the youth with free mobile access to a mental health helpline. The signing took place at Flow’s corporate offices on Carlton Crescent in St Andrew on Thursday, May 18. Under the renewed agreement, Flow will facilitate free two-way SMS for UNICEF’S messaging application. Flow will also continue supporting the toll-free (for users of the Flow network) reverse-billed short code number to UNICEF free of charge.

The renewal of this two-year MOU means thousands of Jamaican youth will continue to access U-Report, a social messaging service by UNICEF that is powered by Flow’s mobile network.

U-Report empowers youth to speak out anonymously on issues which impact their lives through surveys. The platform also includes U-Matter, a mental health chatline operated in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The text-based service connects youth aged 16 year old and upwards with trained councillors 24/7 and is free, anonymous, and confidential.

Kayon Mitchell, Flow’s communications director and executive director of the Flow Foundation, commented that the MOU represents technology with purpose.

Olga Isaza, UNICEF’s Jamaica representative, says the new, expanded MOU with Flow will cover a broad area of youth development and promote stronger ties between both organisations.

U-Report can be accessed via WhatsApp or SMS by texting 876-838-4897, or messaging @ureportjamaica on Facebook or Instagram.