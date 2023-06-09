Injunction barring Noranda from mining in section of St Ann quashed

A Court of Appeal ruling on Friday has paved the way for bauxite mining company Noranda to continue mining in sections of St Ann.

The appellate court has set aside the injunctions granted in the Supreme Court in January which had barred Noranda Jamaica Partners 11 and New Day Aluminum (Jamaica) Limited from commencing or continuing any mining activity under Special Mining Lease 173.

The injunction was set to remain in place until trial of the case brought by the residents against the mining company.

The case is set for trial in the Supreme Court in November and December.

The applicants, who are seeking damages, are contending that the bauxite mining activities have breached or are likely to breach their fundamental right to life. They have complained of breaches to their right to enjoy a healthy and productive environment, free from the threat of injury or damage from environmental abuse.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They said in their affidavits that they all live near to where the mining activities are taking place.

-Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.