Look out for increased mosquito breeding due to rains – MOH

As Jamaica experiences increased rainfall, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is reminding the public to expect an increase in the breeding of mosquitoes, especially those that carry diseases such as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, carriers of the dengue virus.

“It is important for members of the public to play their part to prevent a possible increase in the transmission of dengue by searching for and destroying all potential mosquito-breeding sites in and around their surrounding,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, in a media release.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds in any containerised environment; that is in anything that can hold water.

Some common breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito are drums, tyres, buckets, and animal feeding containers.

Members of the public are encouraged to search their surroundings at home and work at least once per week to ensure there is no Aedes aegypti breeding.

This is the best strategy to mitigate against a possible outbreak of dengue later in the year.

The public is also being encouraged to take protective action to reduce their contact with mosquitoes.

“Jamaica's, as with the rest of the Caribbean, high dengue transmission period coincides with the hurricane season annually. In anticipation of that, the Ministry will activate an enhanced public education programme, home inspections and the destruction of breeding sites by vector control workers, and island-wide fogging by the parish health departments,” said McKenzie.

The health ministry says there have been no confirmed dengue cases thus far for 2023.

Persons may contact their parish health department or the Ministry of Health & Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) with any reports or concerns.

