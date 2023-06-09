Man charged for allegedly breaking into church in St Ann

A St Catherine man was charged with sacrilege after allegedly breaking into a church in Ocho Rios, St Ann, and stealing items.

He is 30-year-old beach attendant, Mario Thomas, of Inswood in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say about 3 p.m. on June 6, a man securely locked the church and left.

When he returned the following day, he discovered the church had been broken into and an amplifier, boom box and other electrical items were missing.

The police were alerted and on their arrival a group of men was seen running from the premises.

An investigation was launched and Thomas was arrested after the items were allegedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently charged on Thursday.

