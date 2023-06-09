Second man charged for MoBay double murder

A second man has been charged by the police in connection with a daring mid-afternoon double murder in downtown Montego Bay, St James, last month.

Richard Laoe, 33, was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and possession of a prohibited weapon following an interview with police investigators on Thursday, his attorney Donnovan Collins has confirmed.

Taxi operator Renaldo Linton, 25, has already been charged with similar offences for his alleged involvement in the killings.

But Collins says Laoe is “at a loss” as to why he was charged with any crime and is anxious for his day in court.

“My instructions are that he has no idea about what the police have charged him for and is of the view that this is a great mistake,” the attorney told The Gleaner on Friday.

Ramone McFarlane, 31, also called 'Brown Man', and Iyahdeh Gooden, 27, also known as 'Siva', both from St James, died after the motor car in which they were travelling was sprayed with bullets near the intersection of Harbour and Union streets in downtown Montego Bay about 3:20 p.m. on May 20.

The killings occurred days after the Government declared a state of public emergency in St James.

- Livern Barrett

