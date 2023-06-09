Six homeless after fire destroys houses in Golden Spring

Six people, including two children, were left homeless after a fire of unknown origin gutted three houses along Mount James Road in Golden Spring, St Andrew on Thursday.

The inferno, which began around noon, came as a surprise to one of the victims, Rushane Gordon, who spoke to our news team on Friday.

He says he was not at home at the time and was alerted by a friend.

“I was in Golden Spring Square and one of my friends called me and say dem see fire up at the house. By the time I reach up there fire take over the entire house,” Gordon told The Gleaner.

Gordon, who lives with his two-year-old child and spouse, said they lost everything.

“TV, fridge, furniture, stove, bed, clothes, birth paper [certificate]. All my sister's house burn down too,” Gordon said.

He has since made a makeshift shelter to house his family in the interim but says he could use all the help he can get.

“I had applied from a longer time to get help with housing but I don't hear from dem (Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation),” Gordon said.

He commended the work of the fire brigade.

“Dem never come quick but when dem reach dem do a good job,” he said.

The Stony Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze and provided cooling-down operation.

The fire is still under investigation.

The fire reportedly started in a back room and quickly spread to other sections and adjoining homes.

When our news team visited the location, the devastation was quickly accessed with the debris left behind and destroyed personal belongings.

Norvet Pinnock, the sister of two of the fire victims, said while the residents attempted to help salvage some items, more could have been saved if an alarm was raised earlier.

According to her, a male victim saw the smoke and started to retrieve items and somehow made the alarm late.

Pinnock said, “He was there and couldn't answer because he was busy drawing out his stuff. The fire get weh and burn down the place. People close by could have helped save the place.”

She said she is sad that her siblings lost all their belongings and although she was at home doing work, the noise prevented her from being aware of a fire albeit so close.

“The fire didn't affect my house, I live next door. I literally watch the house burn right down. I couldn't go to work yesterday [Friday]. I have had to put dem up because I can't make me niece and nephew dem sleep a door,” Pinnock said.

Councillor for the Stony Hill Division Tasha Swhapp visited the location for a firsthand view and met with the families.

The Gleaner understands that arrangements are being made to mobilise support.

How you can help

Anyone wishing to assist the fire victims can call 876-214-1359 or 876-287-6528.

- Andre Williams

